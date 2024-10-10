NBA fans expected to witness major LeBron James history on opening night
By Max Weisman
LeBron James fans, NBA fans and basketball fans: Expect history to be made on opening night. After being selected 55th overall in the 2024 NBA draft, Bronny James, the son of Lakers star LeBron James, is expected to play on the opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania.
The younger James spent just one season in college at USC, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, though we have to take that with a grain of salt. Bronny declared for the draft, and Los Angeles picked him late in the second round. He'll be part of the first father-son duo to play for the same team in an NBA game.
"We're going to be seeing history very, very soon," Charania said. "The expectation on the Lakers is that their debut together, the first father-son duo in NBA history to play at the same time in a game will be as soon as opening night, October 22, against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home.
Entering year 22 in his illustrious career, LeBron gets to check off another item on his bucket list; playing with his son. Charania added that ultimately it is up to Lakers first-year head coach JJ Redick when Bronny is ready enough to play. Redick said he's involving both James' in the process to get Bronny to that point.
Los Angeles has been the Western Conference's seventh seed three of the last four seasons, and they'll try to break out of the play-in seeds for the first time since they won the NBA Finals in the bubble in 2020 as the one-seed.
