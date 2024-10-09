Another rookie quarterback will be making his first start Sunday
By Max Weisman
The New Orleans Saints announced Wednesday that rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler will be starting Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New Orleans would normally be starting Derek Carr under center, but the veteran quarterback is out with a tear in his oblique, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Rattler was drafted in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft after spending three years at Oklahoma before transferring and playing two years at South Carolina. His best season was in 2020 with the Sooners, throwing for 3,031 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He led the Big 12 Conference in every passing category.
RELATED: Lamar Jackson disagrees with Jayden Daniels comparisons to him
Rattler joins New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye as the second rookie making their NFL debut Sunday. Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo announced on Tuesday that Maye will start. Maye had been sitting behind veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett as he continued to learn the offense. Getting the nod to start, Mayo and the Patriots coaching staff feel he is ready.
Rattler and Maye will join the ranks of rookie quarterbacks who have started this season including Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. Those three quarterbacks surprisingly have a combined record of 10-5.
The game between the Saints and Buccaneers is more than just Rattler's start. Even though it's still early in the season, New Orleans and Tampa Bay are tied for first place in the NFC South at 3-2. If Rattler can win his first career NFL start the Saints will reclaim sole possession of first place in their division.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Fans point finger at Aaron Rodgers for Saleh firing
NBA: Bronny haters missing the mark
MLB: Remembering the great Luis Tiant
SPORTS MEDIA: Shams officially joins ESPN