Senior Bowl storylines, a De'Aaron Fox deal and whining about the Dodgers in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
We're already through the longest half of the working week, so it's all downhill from here...Let's go...2025 Senior Bowl Day 1 standouts: TE Elijah Arroyo sizzles; Jack Bech, Jalen Royals star at WR...Hat trick? Dillon Gabriel's Senior Bowl helmet to feature three colleges...Senior Bowl practice for 2025 NFL draft: Best QBs, prospects...Browns not worried Deion Sanders would intervene if Shedeur drafted by Cleveland...What would a DeAaron Fox trade mean for the Spurs?...Kings star De’Aaron Fox addresses trade rumors. ‘Anything’s possible in this league’...Brooklyn Nets prefer to trade for two-time NBA MVP over De'Aaron Fox or Jimmy Butler...Yankees' Hal Steinbrenner saying it's 'difficult' to spend like Dodgers is the height of baseball absurdity...Dodgers' spending spree renews push for salary cap...Fans don’t want money to determine sports outcomes — but they don’t want chance to either...Dodgers avoid arbitration and agree on a deal with left-hander Alex Vesia...Jeff Passan calls out Yankees’ lack of spending: ‘When have they ever played third fiddle?’...Caitlin Clark's major 2025 NBA All-Star weekend decision will upset fans...Former F1 team boss questions Japanese star Yuki Tsunoda's purpose at Racing Bulls: 'Why keep him around?'...Honda boss issues worrying statement for Aston Martin ahead of 2026 F1 season...UFC star Michael 'Venom' Page's MMA highlight reel is straight out of a video game...The latest L.A. sports legend to be honored with a statue...
Mike McCarthy makes decision for the 2025 season
A reunion in Las Vegas is possible for new head coach Pete Carroll
NBA fans troll Joel Embiid for missing the 400th game of his career: 'This s**t is crazy'
The Saudi Pro League continues to steal young talent from Europe
Rory McIlroy might have the solution to golf fans' fatigue
It would be a bad idea for the Yankees to extend manager Aaron Boone
LeBron James speaks on 'challenging' aspect of Anthony Davis's injury
Bill Belichick wants Super Bowl trophy named after Tom Brady: ‘He won 7 of them’
The San Diego Padres family lawsuit takes another Roki turn
Good news for Coach Prime
Bad news for Coach Prime
Again, this is not going to end well
Hot Ones hits late-night TV
Unlimited beer and wine sounds dangerous
Is there movement coming on that pyramid after Super Bowl LIX?
Happy anniversary to Coach Campbell and Holly (scroll over)
Get your popcorn ready
Throw it down big man
He's kind of got a point there
A Super Bowl preview
If you're here for (unverified) conspiracy theories
