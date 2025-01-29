Caitlin Clark's major 2025 NBA All-Star weekend decision will upset fans
With the 2025 WNBA season still a few months away, basketball fans have been aching to see the likes of Caitlin Clark in action.
Previously, most expected Clark to be seen in the new 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled. Despite having a standing offer to play, the Indiana Fever star decided to stay away from it.
Now, many hope to see the Fever sharpshooter compete in the three-point contest during the 2025 NBA All-Star weekend.
Considering Sabrina Ionescu competed against none other than Stephen Curry in a similar format last season, Clark is expected to do the same.
However, according to a recent report by Sports Business Journal, the former No. 1 overall pick is trending toward declining an invitation to follow in Ionescu's footsteps.
"Caitlin Clark has told the NBA she is disinclined to participate in an All-Star Game 3-point contest next month that could include Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Sabrina Ionescu," the report said. "Sources said Clark is not interested in shooting 3-pointers off of a ball rack -- considering her practice regimen consists only of catch-and-shoot 3-pointers or shots off the dribble -- and, unless she is persuaded otherwise, she will decline the invitation."
Another source close to Clark claimed it's not "over until the thing happens," hinting at the Fever star's camp still contemplating the possibility.
One last possibility is that instead of Clark featuring in the NBA All-Star weekend, an NBA player such as Steph Curry could compete vs. the Fever star during the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend.
Either way, it's somewhat bad news for fans who were expecting Clark to make an appearance in front of the NBA crowd in February 2025.
