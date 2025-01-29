Brooklyn Nets prefer to trade for 2x NBA MVP over De'Aaron Fox or Jimmy Butler
The NBA trade market is hotter than ever with Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox reportedly looking a move away from the organization.
Fox has been with the Kings for eight years now, but he has played in the playoffs just once. Apart from Fox, Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler remains the biggest name available to be traded.
Butler's relationship with the Heat continues to deteriorate amid getting suspended for a third time this season.
With two amazing players available, the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly eyeing an even bigger star. Yes, the struggling Nets want to stay out of any possible Fox and Butler trade talks as they aim to acquire Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
"Fox immediately supplants Jimmy Butler atop the list of available game-changers, and Brooklyn sees the Kings guard as a trade target — though sources tell The Post that Giannis Antetokounmpo is still the ultimate prize."
Although the Nets are one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference right now, they have a surplus of draft picks to rebuild in a couple of years.
The organization could use their draft capital to intrigue the Bucks to part ways with Antetokounmpo. As for Giannis, he is currently having a sensational season, but he is undoubtedly being forced to do too much.
At 30 years old, Antetokounmpo is in the middle of his prime. He could take the easy way out and join the Nets to have a shot at winning another ring.
But as things stand right now, the Greek Freak remains committed to the Bucks, albeit with increasing interest from the Nets.
