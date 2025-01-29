The latest L.A. sports legend to be honored with a statue
By Joe Lago
To ensure that its sports heroes are never forgotten, Los Angeles honors them with the ultimate honor — a statue outside the place where they achieved greatness.
At Crypto.com Arena's Star Plaza, Los Angeles Lakers icons Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant are among the 13 sports figures immortalized. At Dodger Stadium, fans walk past the bronze likenesses of franchise greats Jackie Robinson and Sandy Koufax.
A new statue at Dignity Health Sports Park will finally give the proper respect to one of L.A.'s biggest soccer luminaries.
Cobi Jones, an original member of the L.A. Galaxy and Major League Soccer who helped the team win its first two MLS Cup titles, will be the third Galaxy player to be commemorated in bronze at Legends Plaza.
Jones joins former Galaxy stars David Beckham and Landon Donovan, and his statue will be unveiled in 2026 when the FIFA World Cup returns to America.
“I am truly humbled by this incredible honor,” Jones said in a team statement. “Starting out as a five-year-old who loved soccer, it grew into a passion that allowed me to represent the United States and play for the best fans here in Los Angeles with the Galaxy."
Jones, 54, expressed his deep appreciation for the "unwavering support" of his family, the Galaxy and "most importantly the fans."
"This moment is more about them than it is about me," he added.
In a video posted by the Galaxy on social media, Jones was "welcomed to the club" by Donovan, Johnson and L.A. Kings greats Luc Robitaille and Dustin Brown.
