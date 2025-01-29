NBA fans troll Joel Embiid for missing the 400th game of his career: 'This s**t is crazy'
The Philadelphia 76rs shocked many with their third straight win of the 2024-25 NBA season. Days after beating the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 76ers have now defeated the Western Conference giant Los Angeles Lakers.
Tyrese Maxey was simply unstoppable with 43 points to his name in the absence of Joel Embiid and Paul George.
Speaking of Embiid, the 2023 NBA MVP has missed nearly a month as he recovers from a knee injury. This season he has played in just 13 games.
However, that is just a part of the bigger picture of Embiid's career. Joel was present on the sidelines to support the 76ers when a shocking stat was brought to light.
The 76ers' latest contest against the LA Lakers marked Embiid's 400th missed game of his NBA career. He has now missed 47% of all possible games during his stint in the league.
Evidently, when NBA fans found out about it, they didn't hold back against the 76ers star on X (formerly known as Twitter).
One fan wrote: "Trust the process... to get paid 100% and work only 50%"
Another added: "This is why this mf is gonna stay ringless."
"This s**t is crazy," a fan expressed their frustration.
"Embiid is great when he's on the floor, but you can't be an all-time great if you are never on the floor," a fan gave a verdict on Embiid's legacy.
Embiid is currently in the 11th season of his NBA career but has played a mere 446 games. There is no doubt that when he is on the court, not many are better than him, but his inability to stay fit is getting highlighted now more than ever.
As many pointed out, Embiid will never go down as an NBA legend due to missing nearly 50% of his career.
