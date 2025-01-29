LeBron James speaks on 'challenging' aspect of Anthony Davis' injury
The Los Angeles Lakers were seemingly on the cusp of achieving something great in the 2024-25 NBA season prior to facing the Philadelphia 76ers.
Considering they were on a four-game winning streak, most expected the Lakers to register an easy win over the 76ers.
However, not only did they lose the game, it was an utterly one-sided contest, with the final score being 118-104 in favor of Philly.
On top of losing the game, the Lakers were handed a big flow in form of Anthony Davis picking an abdominal injury. AD started the game, but he played just 10 minutes before exiting the matchup.
LeBron James spoke about Davis' unfortunate injury and what is the biggest challenge for the Lakers with their best player likely missing at least a couple of games.
""When our best player goes out, it's always challenging. Especially in the game. If he's out from the beginning, we have a gameplan set and we know what to expect," James said. "We know what our lineup is going to. When AD goes down or anyone goes down, it's tough. I didn't even realize until the second quarter when he didn't come back for his regular minutes. I looked over the bench and he wasn't there, so I found out at halftime. Level of concern? I think we'll be fine."
Despite losing an MVP-caliber player, James remains positive about what's next for the Purple and Gold. Davis was coming on the heels of a historic 40-20 game vs. the Hornets.
So playing without someone who is a mainstay in the 2024-25 NBA MVP race may turn out to be easier said than done. The Lakers are now 26-19 for the season as they remain the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
