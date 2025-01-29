It would be a bad idea for the Yankees to extend manager Aaron Boone
By Max Weisman
The New York Yankees are about to make a mistake. In an exclusive interview on Yankees Hot Stove on the YES Network on Tuesday, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said the team plans to begin discussions on a long-term extension for manager Aaron Boone.
Steinbrenner picked up Boone's option for the 2025 season, which will be his eighth managing the Yankees, and told Meredith Marakovits it was an easy decision.
"I've always thought Aaron Boone was a very good manager and that's his reputation in the industry," Steinbrenner said. "We will be talking with him in the days and weeks to come. We're trying to hit the priorities right now, which is the roster itself. But there will be conversations had with him about potentially staying longer than that."
New York is is 603-429 under Boone, capturing three division titles and making six playoff appearances. Despite the success, a long term extension for Boone would be a bad idea for the franchise. While regular season success might fly with other teams, this is the New York Yankees, and Boone's postseason resumé is not very Yankee-like.
In the six postseasons under Boone, New York has a 22-23 record, and finally broke through in 2024, making their first World Series since 2009. However, they only won one game and fans were questioning Boone's managerial decisions in some of the losses.
In Game 1, the Yankees entered the bottom of the 10th inning with a one-run lead and Boone called for Nestor Cortes to come into the game to try and secure a win. The problem? Cortes hadn't pitched in over a month and after he gave up a walk-off grand slam to Freddie Freeman, fans questioned why he didn't call upon Tim Hill instead.
In the decisive Game 5, the Yankees held a 5-0 lead entering the fifth inning, but it all fell apart. New York committed three errors in the disastrous inning, allowing the Dodgers to come all the way back and tie the game at five in one of the all-time postseason collapses. Boone remained in the dugout for the entire inning and drew ire from fans who wished he would come out and calm his team down.
That's the manager the Yankees are considering signing to a long-term extension? I understand there aren't a ton of good options out there to replace Boone, but when will the managerial mishaps become too much?
