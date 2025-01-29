Rory McIlroy might have the solution to golf fans' fatigue
By Matt Reed
Golf has entered an era of play where there are plenty of stars to keep the sport relevant, however, it doesn't seem like it's reaching its full potential with fans for a number of reasons. Rory McIlory and Tiger Woods set out to be an example of change when they created their professional indoor league TGL, which has had its share of highs and lows throughout the opening few weeks of play.
McIlroy recognizes that golf's issues might run a bit deeper than simply giving fans more face time with the game's top players though. With the emergence of LIV Golf, plus a jam-packed PGA Tour schedule, the Northern Irishman believes fans could be burnt out from simply consuming too much.
Perhaps, the big fix for the PGA Tour is simply holding less events throughout the year. It's become an issue for other sports over the years, most notably NBA and MLB, who continuously battle to keep the attention of its viewers during the regular season and then typically see an uptick in viewership closer to the postseason.
"I think there's space for all of this," McIlroy said. "But I can see when the golf consumer might get a little fatigued."
It's certainly a fair point, especially considering how popular LIV has been on social media and yet their television ratings early on were abysmal. The Saudi-backed league will aim to up those broadcast numbers with their new FOX deal to show events, but the reality is golf has always been a long season, especially on the PGA Tour.
We're starting to see more top players take time off from events on occasion, and that was one of the big appeals of LIV for players like Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson. LIV only has 14 events a year as it's currently constructed, running from February through August.
Still, McIlroy says that even though he doesn't believe golf has a problem with the product itself that there are certainly changes it could make to appeal to a wider audience and help bring new fans in for the younger generation.
RELATED: Bryson DeChambeau takes his influencer career seriously with big investment
"When we're growing up dreaming of [being] professional golfers and trying to get the best out of ourselves, the last thing on our mind is being an entertainer," McIlroy said. "I really like the way golf is, and I think a lot of other people do, too, but I still understand the critiques of how the entertainment product could get better."
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: A’s to Vegas still far from reality, pitcher says
NBA: Morgan Freeman narrates heart-warming Kobe tribute
NFL: Latest Mock: What are the Titans thinking?
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Greg Olsen might leave Fox to escape Brady’s shadow