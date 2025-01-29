Rory McIlroy might have the solution to golf fans' fatigue

🚨⛳️🤷‍♂️ Rory McIlroy says the PGA Tour is really only missing “3 or 4 guys” that went to LIV Golf and the majority of the best golfers still play on the PGA Tour.



Do you agree with Rory? @TrackingRory



(Via: @mrmckee)

pic.twitter.com/3o6I7WGZbk