What would a DeAaron Fox trade mean for the Spurs?
By Max Weisman
The Sacramento Kings are reportedly interested in making a big move ahead of the NBA's trade deadline on February 6. According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Kings are expected to begin discussing a potential De'Aaron Fox trade with other teams. Many will be interested, but Fox reportedly has a destination in mind: The San Antonio Spurs.
According to James Ham of ESPN Sacramento, Fox wants to play with Victor Wembanyama if his playing time at the Golden 1 Center is coming to an end. However, the Brooklyn Nets have also emerged as a team reportedly monitoring the situation in Sacramento. If talks have begun, they've been preliminary, but if Fox has a choice he'll be playing in San Antonio soon.
Imagine Fox teaming up with Victor Wembanyama. The eight-year veteran is averaging 25.2 points, 6.2 assists and five rebounds per game this season, while Wemby is averaging a double-double with 24.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. He also leads the league in blocks per game with 3.9.
The wheels of a De'Aaron Fox trade began moving before the season began. He turned down a three-year, $165 million extension with the Kings in October because if he makes an All-NBA team this season, he'd be eligible to sign either a four-year, $229 million or a five-year, $345 million contract this summer. If he isn't named All-NBA, the contract he'd be able to sign with the Kings is equal to the contract he'd be able to sign with any team once he hits free agency in 2026. This is why trade talks have picked up.
The Spurs have young emerging players that could be enticing in a trade package in exchange for Fox. Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, Stephon Castle and Julian Champagnie play alongside Wembanyama and San Antonio has a plethora of draft picks. It doesn't seem likely that San Antonio would trade Castle, who seems to be turning into the Spurs' second-best player.
The Spurs, though, have enough young players and draft picks to pique the Kings' interest, and a Fox-Wemby partnership could speed along the Spurs' return to contention.
