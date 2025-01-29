A reunion in Las Vegas is possible for new head coach Pete Carroll
By Max Weisman
Pete Carroll is back in the NFL, and he'll be chomping gum on the sideline of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025. The Raiders will be in the market for a quarterback this offseason, either via the draft or free agency. One free agent quarterback could be an enticing match for Carroll and one he has previous experience with.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is now a free agent after the Steelers were eliminated in the Wild Card Round and while his desire is to remain in the Steel City, another option would be a reunion with Carroll in Las Vegas.
During an appearance on the What The Football podcast, Carroll was asked about a potential reunion with the quarterback he spent 10 years in Seattle with and had this to say.
"It’s so early and we’re just in the midst of trying to find the puzzle pieces, not even putting them together yet, so I can’t even say. Free agency hasn’t come yet,” Carroll said. "I promise you, if you’re a real competitor you’re not letting options get away from you,"
Currently, the Raiders have Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell rostered for 2025, but it's safe to say Carroll doesn't want to begin the season with them starting. Adding Wilson, with whom Carroll has won a Super Bowl, is a great option as a bridge to a young quarterback.
The Raiders have the sixth pick in the 2025 draft, but top quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward will likely be taken before the Raiders' selection. Dillon Gabriel, the third-ranked quarterback in the draft, is projected as a late second or early third-round pick and wouldn't be a bad idea for the Raiders if they can get him to learn under a vet like Wilson.
Vegas has a bunch of options this offseason at the quarterback position for next season, and they should be confident that Carroll will choose the right one. His resumé as a coach and developer of talent speaks for itself.
