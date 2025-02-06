Today's Roundup: NBA trade deadline special, starring the new-look Lakers and Warriors
By Evan Bleier
Did the NBA take some of the spotlight off of Sunday's Super Bowl with its Thursday afternoon trade deadline?...You be the judge...Let's go...The Lakers moving for Mark Williams is just as important as the Luka trade...How Luka Doncic subtly asked the LA Lakers to trade for Mark Williams...Warriors' Jimmy Butler trade a high-risk gambit to net one more title...Is Jimmy Butler really a good fit for the Warriors?...Kevin Durant shut down reunion with Golden State Warriors...Draymond Green destroys narrative about chemistry issues with Jimmy Butler...Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors reportedly underestimated Kevin Durant's 'coldness'...Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter trade proves they're serious about title push...Patrick Mahomes' 'it' factor puts him above Tom Brady, says former Super Bowl quarterback...Eagles defensive star could miss the Super Bowl due to illness...Defense attorneys say Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were drunk at time of fatal crash...Banned Yankees fan who interfered with Mookie Betts received package of poop, hate voicemails in ugly fallout...LIV Golf is putting more pressure on its players with new scoring format...Sean Payton puts the NFL on notice, promises the Broncos are 'gonna be a problem”...Ryan Day's new Ohio State contract well-deserved after national title run...
Super Bowl prop bets that will hook every NFL newbie
Neil deGrasse Tyson believes the 'Tush Push' is an unstoppable force
Fox’s game broadcasters attended Wednesday’s Chiefs practice — except Tom Brady
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie says Philadelphia “deserves to host the Super Bowl”
The Super Bowl has never seen anything like these five gigantic humans
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath announce final show
What happened to the iconic Budweiser frogs?
Fine wines of the NFL: Why many offensive linemen only get better with age
Connections: Sports Edition will officially kick off on Super Bowl Sunday
Malcolm Butler gives rare insight into infamous Super Bowl benching
Mina Kimes on the Super Bowl, Steve Harvey, and dunking on dudes
‘Pepper X’ creator Ed Currie tastes 17 hot condiments from around the world
Pro Football Hall of Fame 2025: NFL inductees, class finalists and predictions
Read More: Wednesday's Roundup
Have jump-shot, will travel
Makes sense, as he won't play for the Warriors...
Paris Hilton and Frank's RedHot finally got together
These are gonna sell like hotcakes
Jameis has had himself a helluva year and will be on our TVs for years to come
There is a lot of homegrown talent on both Super Bowl squads
Lil Wayne's response to not playing the halftime show in his hometown
Probably not this year, but you never know...
Chiefs coach Andy Reid is hardly recognizable without mustache in Pringles ad
Is it 2028 yet?
Let Rob cook
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: A random fan broke the Jimmy Butler trade news to Heat players
NBA: How the Mavs slowly pushed Luka away
NFL: Latest NFL mock: a clear top-3 emerges
NFL/SOCCER: Mahomes wants to impress the GOAT but it’s not who you think it is