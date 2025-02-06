Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie says Philadelphia “deserves to host the Super Bowl”
By Matt Reed
Cold weather football might be a thing of the past in the National Football League, or at least that's the case if more teams up north continue to pursue to lofty ambitions like hosting the Super Bowl and other major entertainment events.
The Cleveland Browns are aiming to build a dome in the future. The Buffalo Bills have ambitions of adding a canopy that covers over 60 percent of the stadium to allow for a better fan experience during extreme conditions.
Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are about to play in another Super Bowl on Sunday and team owner Jeffrey Lurie was asked about whether he'd ever renovate Lincoln Financial Field. His comments are very telling about not just Philly but also the state of NFL teams and where the game is going.
"I love outdoor football," Lurie said during Super Bowl week. "I love the cold games. I like the hot games, like the snow games. On the other hand, Philadelphia deserves to host the Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, lots of great events. It's an incredible sports city. Does it deserve it? Yes. So we have to balance all those things."
On the one side it totally makes sense for the Eagles and other cold weather cities to want to host games like the Super Bowl, World Cup and other major events, but on the other you have to look at the current Eagles season and how there's so many cool moments when weather plays a role.
The Birds took down the Los Angeles Rams in a snow game just a few weeks ago in Philadelphia, and while the game probably would've been good regardless of the weather you'd be missing out on a signature moment like Saquon Barkley's long touchdown run with the flurries falling on him.
