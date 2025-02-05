SAS for POTUSA, ESPN's Flagship service and NFL Mock Draft Consensus in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
It may not be celebrated anywhere outside of the area, but today is Barry Bonds Day — and Hump Day...Let's go...From "First Take" to first term? Stephen A. Smith’s presidential prospects...Stephen A. Smith argues he can win presidential election after Democrats' ‘pathetic’ 2024 run...Disney eyes ESPN bundling, personalization for upcoming ‘Flagship’ launch...Bob Iger explains Disney's confusing sports plans and its ambitions for ESPN's streamer...NFL Mock Draft Consensus 8.0: A clear top three emerges...the 2025 consensus big board...USGA creates exemption category for LIV Golf members to play in 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont...Black NFL players seeking continued progress in hiring of Black coaches, survey reveals...Michael Rapaport hopes Taylor Swift cries if Chiefs lose Super Bowl 2025: ‘I want to see that mascara running’...Inside Super Bowl 2025 betting — how ESPN Bet concocts wild props, including Gatorade color...Ohio State podcast host makes donation to apologize for post referencing Ryan Day’s father’s suicide...Three hypothetical star-studded MLB trades that would shock us, including Phillies bringing Mike Trout home...Super Bowl LIX supercomputer gives Kansas City Chiefs a 58.4 percent chance of a historic three-peat...Jameis Winston has found his next calling whenever he decides to hang up the cleats...Kyrie Irving admits major 2018 discussion to team up with Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant in Boston...Milwaukee Bucks fans dream of a new Big Three after landing Kyle Kuzma in trade...Travis Kelce is in denial about where Taylor Swift’s NFL fandom really lies
How to build a perfect Super Bowl party beer lineup
NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell: No player I've spoken to wants 18 games
How Mavericks GM Nico Harrison slowly pushed Luka Doncic out of the team
Patrick Mahomes reveals the one loss in his epic NFL career that still haunts him
There’s a blatantly obvious recipe for the Eagles to win the Super Bowl
The night the lights went out on the Super Bowl
Start saving, Super Bowl tickets could sell for nearly $60,000 by 2035
Once demoted, the Eagles’ Howie Roseman is now a roster-building star
Trump to ban trans athletes in women's sports
In time for Super Bowl, Gisele Bundchen welcomes baby No. 3 after Tom Brady split
Red Sox farm system claims Baseball America honor for first time
Dennis Schroder calls the NBA trade deadline 'modern slavery'
Why not? Stranger things have happened.
Totinos Pizza Rolls are finally making it to Super Bowl Sunday
Ease up, Rick
Although tell your defense to keep at it
Speaking of NY hoops, they've been better than the Knicks have been since '99...
The game within the owners of the game
The running of the drunk human bulls
Based on listening to Radio Row this week, this man speaks the truth
Hold on to your butts
#ThrowbackWednesday
