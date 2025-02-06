Sean Payton puts the NFL on notice, promises the Broncos are "gonna be a problem”
By Matt Reed
The Denver Broncos are ahead of schedule after making the playoffs in 2024, but their postseason appearance was short-lived after suffering a blowout defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.
Still, Broncos head coach Sean Payton isn't shying away from his belief in Denver and on a recent on Kay Adams' 'Up and Adams' podcast he stated that his team is "gonna be a problem" next season and beyond.
For the Broncos, it's pretty easy to see why there's such optimism from Payton and the organzation. It starts and ends with rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who threw for over 3,700 yards and 29 passing touchdowns in his debut season.
In a rookie class that was highlighted by Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, it's not unfair to say that Nix was right there with both of them all season by performing at a high level and obviously helping Denver reach the playoffs in a competitive AFC.
Payton was adamant though that the Broncos still need help on offense to get the most out of Nix and brought up his team's need to find a "joker" to create another layer of danger when Denver has the ball on offense.
In New Orleans, Payton's teams had threats at the running back and tight end positions that he relied on heavily, such as Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill, Jimmy Graham, Reggie Bush and more. Denver needs more weapons like that in order to go from just being in the postseason to contending with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
