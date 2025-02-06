LIV Golf is putting more pressure on its players with new scoring format
By Matt Reed
LIV Golf has embraced a lot of different ideas from traditional golf events, but its team format has been arguably the biggest during its opening seasons. This year, that team competition will look drastically different with a huge rule
In 2025, LIV Golf begins its season in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and when the first event tees off the pressure is on for its players because all four scores on each team will now count towards every 54-hole tournament.
This is a drastic alteration from previous seasons, where only the final round counted all four scores. The first two rounds previously included a running total of the three best scores, which allowed teams to drop its worst score from factoring in.
While all these players are obviously pros and LIV does boast lots of talented players, having the fourth score count for each team's success or faiure could present more dramatic moments and stir up drama as the season evolves.
RELATED: Tiger Woods announces tragic news with social media post
In 2024, there would've been six different team event winners had LIV used this new scoring format, and it's likely that the tour went this route as a way to integrate more fans that are seeking out that drama.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: A random fan broke the Jimmy Butler trade news to Heat players
NBA: How the Mavs slowly pushed Luka away
NFL: Latest NFL mock: a clear top-3 emerges
NFL/SOCCER: Mahomes wants to impress the GOAT but it’s not who you think it is