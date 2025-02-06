Draymond Green destroys narrative about chemistry issues with Jimmy Butler
The Jimmy Butler trade saga has finally reached its conclusion after weeks of tug of war between the 35-year-old superstar and the Miami Heat.
For weeks, Butler was expected to leave the Heat to form a Big 3 with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker on the Phoenix Suns.
While Jimmy still ended up getting on a Western Conference team, he was traded to the Golden State Warriors. It was a somewhat surprising move since the Dubs had reportedly pulled out any connections to the disgruntled star.
RELATED: Warriors' Jimmy Butler trade a high-risk gambit to net one more title
Either way, with the trade now official, Butler will look forward to forming an elite partnership with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.
Speaking of Green, many are worried about Jimmy's ability to form good chemistry with Green due to his history of outbursts against teammates, most notably punching Jordan Poole during practice. Green put that narrative to rest recently after explaining how he and Butler will play for the Warriors.
"He win? I win? That’s the fit. Winners win,” Green said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “He’s a winner. Perennial All-Star. Tough as nails. Just f***ing get the job done however it needs to be done.”
Over the course of his career, Green has had his fair share of trouble with players from around the league, but as a 13-year veteran, he has certainly grown mature as a person.
RELATED: Is Jimmy Butler really a good fit for the Warriors?
On top of that, considering the Warriors' current situation in the 2024-25 NBA season, destroying the locker room dynamic is the last thing that any member of the team wants to happen.
It will be exciting to see if Butler can somehow manage to help the Warriors turn this season around with a couple of months left during the regular season.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: A random fan broke the Jimmy Butler trade news to Heat players
NBA: How the Mavs slowly pushed Luka away
NFL: Latest NFL mock: a clear top-3 emerges
NFL/SOCCER: Mahomes wants to impress the GOAT but it’s not who you think it is