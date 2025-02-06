Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors reportedly underestimated Kevin Durant's 'coldness'
Following the Los Angeles Lakers' blockbuster trade to acquire Luka Doncic, many teams inquired about some of the top star's availability to be traded ahead of the deadline.
After all, the details of Doncic's trade made many question how the Lakers even managed to complete the move by parting ways with just a handful of assets.
Keeping that in mind, many have started to wonder if a potential Kevin Durant reunion with the Golden State Warriors was possible.
RELATED: Kevin Durant has no desire to return to the Golden State Warriors
Considering KD won both his NBA titles during his stint with the Warriors, it wouldn't be too hard to make the connection about a potential return to the franchise. Unfortunately, Stephen Curry and the Warriors apparently underestimated Durant's stance on the same.
"At some point in the last several days, Stephen Curry had a conversation with Kevin Durant that convinced him a reunion was extremely unlikely, no matter how much the Golden State Warriors ownership group and front office collectively ‘underestimated' Durant’s coldness toward a return, as one team source put it,” Anthony Slater wrote for The Athletic.
KD currently plays for the Phoenix Suns and despite having the duo of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on the roster, the organization has failed to impress fans this season.
At the time of writing, the Suns are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-25 record. As for his potential return to Golden State, Durant reportedly denied this opportunity.
Considering he became a villain for the rest of the league during his last stint with the franchise, one can hardly blame the 36-year-old for not wanting to return to a similar reception on almost every night of the season.
