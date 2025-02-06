A random fan broke the Jimmy Butler trade to Miami Heat players (WATCH)
By Matt Reed
The NBA trade deadline has definitely lived up to the hype this season, and the latest domino has fallen with the Miami Heat trading away its biggest superstar in Jimmy Butler. The six-time NBA All-Star is heading to the Golden State Warriors to link up with Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
The Butler-Heat saga has dragged on for some time now with Miami fining and even suspending their star guard at times, but now that a conclusion is here both parties can move on.
Even though it seemed highly likely that Butler would be traded, nothing was done yet prior to the Heat taking the floor Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. In fact, Heat players didn't even know of the trade until a random fan notified them from behind the bench.
Butler will certainly be a massive draw to the Western Conference team, who currently sit 10th place as the All-Star break nears.
Props to the guy for breaking down every asset involved in the trade just like a true fan would.
