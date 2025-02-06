Is Jimmy Butler really a good fit for the Warriors?
By Joe Lago
Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr reportedly shared concerns over Jimmy Butler’s locker room fit. Now that the Golden State Warriors have acquired the mercurial star from the Miami Heat, the apprehensions of franchise star and head coach surely haven’t vanished with Wednesday’s blockbuster deal.
However, this is where the Warriors’ meandering path to maximize the remaining years of Curry have led them. Butler can both raze and raise a franchise. Combining his volatile personality with Draymond Green’s intensity will make for an extremely combustible mix. It’s up to Kerr, Curry and Green to make sure the front office’s major gamble doesn’t blow up in everyone’s faces.
“We expect to have a motivated, committed Jimmy that’s ready to impact our team for the better,” said Curry, who texted Butler at halftime of Golden State’s 131-128 loss to the Utah Jazz and got a “very pleasant message” in return.
Butler definitely meets the Warriors’ urgent need for a difference maker, particularly on the offensive end. Finally, Golden State has a bona fide No. 2 scorer who can make opponents pay for double-teaming Curry.
Defensively, Butler figures to inherit the role of guarding the toughest top-scoring option that was capably filled by Andrew Wiggins, the key asset in the trade for Miami. How much lockdown D Butler can provide with his 35-year-old legs is very much an open question.
Interestingly, Wiggins vouched for Butler, his former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate. “Wiggs says he’s a great guy,” said Kevon Looney, who has heard the same from other players.
“I know he’s a winner,” Looney told reporters. “If he cares about winning, he can fit in easy here.”
Butler’s two-year, $121 contract extension aligns with the deals of Curry and Green, so the contract drama that irked Green and forced Kevin Durant to bolt the Warriors in 2019 won’t be a problem.
The biggest issue is how Green and Butler will get along. Two outspoken Alphas presiding over the same group is exactly the type of headache Curry was fearing.
But, after a pipe-dream pursuit of a Durant reunion, Butler became the next-best, quick-fix solution to reviving Golden State’s playoff hopes. With his 37th birthday coming next month, Curry had no choice but to give his blessing to the trade.
Just as crucial, Green sounds fully committed to making it work with Butler.
“He win? I win? That’s the fit,” Green told reporters. “He’s a winner. Perennial All-Star. Tough as nails. Just f---ing get the job done however it needs to be done.”
