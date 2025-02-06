The Lakers moving for Mark Williams is just as important as the Luka trade
By Matt Reed
The Los Angeles Lakers' extremely active trade deadline won't likely be remembered for adding a big man, but their most recent move after acquiring Luka Doncic should have Lakers fans optimistic about where the team is heading.
Doncic stole all the headlines when Los Angeles seemingly swindled the Dallas Mavericks by signing one of the most talented players in the NBA, but the Lakers made a significant move at the center by bringing in Charlotte Hornets big man Mark Williams in a deal that reshapes the position after moving on from superstar Anthony Davis.
Williams is only 23 years old and has been playing some of his best NBA basketball to date recently. Not only does he pose a massive threat down low on the defensive end of the court, but Doncic and LeBron James now have an athletic, viable option to utilize in the post when attacking the basket.
In his last nine games, Williams was averaging over 21 points and nearly 13 rebounds per game, which offers the Lakers a massive boost at the position as he continues to develop into a force in the post.
The value of adding a player like Williams for the Lakers is that it also solidifies a new age in Los Angeles as the team looks to get younger and more athletic. LeBron and the Lakers have gone the opposite route before by adding aging stars and hoping that would win them a championship, but as the league sees more young talents moving in it only makes sense that Los Angeles gets with the times.
RELATED: A random fan broke the Jimmy Butler trade to Heat players
Doncic himself is only 25 years old, which makes the prospects of him working with Williams even when LeBron retires that much more exciting.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: A random fan broke the Jimmy Butler trade news to Heat players
NBA: How the Mavs slowly pushed Luka away
NFL: Latest NFL mock: a clear top-3 emerges
NFL/SOCCER: Mahomes wants to impress the GOAT but it’s not who you think it is