Neil deGrasse Tyson believes the 'Tush Push' is an unstoppable force
By Matt Reed
Some say the Philadelphia Eagles have ruined football as we know it by proving to be nearly unstoppable on one of the most generic plays in the sport; the Tush Push. However, until a team can consistently stop the Birds, head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts have to keep using it, right?
Other teams have had some success with the play, whether it's the Buffalo Bills using Josh Allen in a similar role or the Baltimore Ravens throwing in a wrinkle by running the play with tight end Mark Andrews under center. Nobody runs the Tush Push like Philly though.
That's why Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt set out to meet with famous astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson to see if there's an efficient way for opposing teams to stop the Eagles and anyone else that runs the Tush Push.
As deGrasse Tyson points out in his explanation, every team knows what the Eagles are doing when they face a fourth-and-one situation. Philadelphia is about as aggressive as any football team in the NFL, and that's why the Tush Push has become such an important part of extending drives and scoring touchdowns.
"If I'm on the opposing team, I want to jump over you," deGrasse Tyson explains to Brandt during their sit-down interview. "The quarterback is ready to come over. So I jump over you and what happens if you jump over? You're no longer connected to the earth."
His argument is that teams are at a massive disadvantage right off the bat because Philly is able to get a half-second head start that allows their forward momentum to generate enough force where their offensive line can control the line of scrimmage and Hurts can push his way forward.
RELATED: Previewing Eagles' chances of beating the Chiefs in the Super Bowl
What's so interesting about deGrasse Tyson's explanation though is that he chalks the Eagles' success up to the pushers and argues that Hurts' strength isn't actually that valuable in the sequence. Typically Dallas Goedert and/or one of the Eagles running backs will line up behind their quarterback in order to initiate the push, and deGrasse Tyson says that alone is enough to overpower opposition.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: A random fan broke the Jimmy Butler trade news to Heat players
NBA: How the Mavs slowly pushed Luka away
NFL: Latest NFL mock: a clear top-3 emerges
NFL/SOCCER: Mahomes wants to impress the GOAT but it’s not who you think it is