Roundup: Klay's return, perfect Cavs and NFL's game of the year?
By Evan Bleier
Happy Pinball Number Count Day!...(Video below)...Let's go...Steph Curry and Klay Thompson share different views on Klay's return...Draymond Green shuts down reporter ahead of upcoming "Klay Game"...Cavaliers continuing to prove undefeated start is no fluke...Bills-Chiefs set to renew rivalry in what could be the NFL game of the year...Bears fire offensive coordinator amid disastrous stretch...Mike Williams fires back at Aaron Rodgers's comment...Kevin Durant berates Jusuf Nurkic after Suns center avoids teammate...Matt Barnes questions Giannis Antetokounmpo's "weird behavior" amid Celtics fiasco...Caitlin Clark would be Sabrina Ionescu's ideal teammate...Tyreek Hill claims police detainment aggravated his wrist injury...NBA's most injury-ravaged team receives more bad news...Kirby Smart calls out "idiot" Georgia player after loss to Ole Miss...Dan Campbell makes bold Super Bowl prediction for his Lions...Nick Wright: NFL media has "allergy" to criticizing Lamar Jackson after early-career disrespect...Undefeated Chiefs are one win away from joining the 1990 49ers team in the NFL history books
With the NBA Cup tipping off tonight, here's how it works
Week 11's top add is available in 96% of fantasy football leagues
NFL power rankings Week 11: Steelers, Eagles enjoying stealthy rises
Are the Chiefs the NFL's worst-ever 9-0 team?
John Mulaney on growing up, getting sober and entering his dad era
Jon Krakauer details how to embrace the misery
Why won’t Jerry Jones hang curtains for Cowboys games?
Cameron Brink making Sports Illustrated swimsuit debut in 2025
Americans started drinking more during the pandemic and haven’t stopped
Eddie Hearn calls Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight "disrespectful" to boxing
The 14 best new restaurants in America
How Big Toilet Paper dupes us all
Giants GM Joe Schoen on Daniel Jones: QB decision will be based on football only
RELATED: Monday's Roundup
Look for new custom courts as well
A classy move
A crappy way to start your career as an NFL coach? (Maybe not, Saints won.)
OneTwoThree FOUR FIVE, SixSevenEight NINE TEN, ELEVEN TWELVE! (11/12 today)
Are you ready for some John Madden football?
Mike Tomlin hands out some bulletin board material
If you're Tua, using your head means not doing this
Wanna get away?
You can't make this stuff up
This feels like it should be illegal for some reason
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NBA: Klay Thompson returns to Golden State
NFL: Fans mock Cowboys’ roof design flaw
CFB: How the Playoff rankings will look after Week 11
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Reporters are leaving Twitter/X for Bluesky