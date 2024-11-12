Bears fire offensive coordinator amid disastrous stretch
By Max Weisman
The Chicago Bears have fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Bears confirmed in a post on X. Waldron was hired by Chicago before this season, but after nine games he's been relieved of his duties. The Bears put on an abysmal performance Sunday, losing 19-3 to the New England Patriots, and have now gone 23 offensive drives without scoring a touchdown, their last coming in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Washington Commanders. Passing game coordinator Thomas Brown will take over Waldron's offensive play-calling duties.
"After evaluating our entire operation, I decided that it is in the best interest of our team to move in a different direction with the leadership of our offense. This decision was well-thought-out, one that was conducted deliberately and respectfully," said head coach Matt Eberflus. "I would like to thank Shane for his efforts and wish him the best moving forward.
Chicago had hoped that Waldron would help develop rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who has thrown for 1,785 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions through nine games. Now, though, Williams will have a new offensive coordinator for the remainder of his rookie year.
The Bears sit in last place in the NFC North at 4-5, but they're only two games out of a playoff spot. However, their schedule for the rest of the season is very tough. They still have to play all of their division games and they play the San Francisco 49ers, setting up what feels like an impossible task for the Bears to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
They'll start that tough stretch against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 1 and will attempt to end their streak of offensive drives without a touchdown.
