Mike Williams fires back at Aaron Rodgers' comment
By Max Weisman
After the New York Jets fell to the Buffalo Bills 23-20 in Week 6, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers called out one of his wide receivers for not running the correct route on an interception. He told reporters that Williams was supposed to stay on the "red line" on the practice field, which is five yards from the sideline.
The play led to some trust issues between Rodgers and Williams, which could have contributed to Williams being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. After Williams' Steelers debut in their 28-27 win over the Washington Commanders, in which his only reception went 32 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, Williams clapped back at his former quarterback.
Williams' post on Instagram included three hashtags, #WholeLotta, #WeBack and #RedLine, the last hashtag calling out Rodgers' comments back in Week 6. Williams' touchdown put the Steelers ahead for good, and following the game he said he didn't even know the ball was coming to him until the last second.
“I knew I had an opportunity just for being on the field, just knowing that it might be a one-on-one opportunity backside, just be ready for anything,” Williams said. “I actually saw it at the last second to be honest with you. I just checked the sky, saw it was there, and kind of just, yeah, made a play on it.”
Williams helped the Steelers improve their record to 7-2 in his debut with the team. The Jets, meanwhile, were blown out by the Arizona Cardinals and fell to 3-7. Maybe Aaron Rodgers should focus on how he can help New York win games rather than how his receivers are running routes.
