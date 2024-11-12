Kirby Smart calls out 'idiot' Georgia player after loss to Ole Miss
By Joe Lago
For Georgia fans, watching their beloved Bulldogs lose at Ole Miss last Saturday night was bad enough. But then a video surfaced on their social media timelines to inflame their anger.
Defensive back Jake Pope was caught on video celebrating with a Rebels player after Georgia's 28-10 loss in Oxford. Pope's presence amid the Ole Miss euphoria was mystifying to Bulldog Nation.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had another word for Pope's postgame actions — "stupid."
"What an idiot. I mean, just stupid," Smart said of Pope on Monday. "I didn't see it until today, but he's embarrassed about it. He's upset about it."
Smart said Pope was celebrating with "a childhood friend of his" who "he played with" and "hadn't seen in forever."
"Just not real smart," Smart added. "But to be honest with you, I don't have time to waste any energy on that. ... My focus is on Tennessee. I'm more worried about that."
Smart should be concerned about the Volunteers (8-1), who will travel to Athens for Saturday's SEC showdown that could eliminate the Bulldogs (7-2) from College Football Playoff contention with a third defeat.
On Monday, Pope, who spent two seasons at Alabama before transferring to Georgia, posted an apology on Twitter. He attributed his reactions after the Ole Miss loss to the excitement of long-time family friends "to see me after the game" and his surprise to "see them as well."
