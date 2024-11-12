NBA's most injury-ravaged team receives more bad news
By Joe Lago
Injuries are a part of sports, but the alarming number of injured players is already becoming a prominent storyline for the 2024-25 NBA season with a 35% increase in injuries compared to 2023-24.
No team has been bitten by the injury bug like the New Orleans Pelicans.
RELATED: Chet Holmgren shares message after suffering an injury
The Pelicans lost Dejounte Murray, their big offseason addition, on opening night, and have had three other starters — Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum and Herb Jones — only play a combined 14 games.
On Tuesday, New Orleans received more bad news. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, point guard Jose Alvarado, who had been starting in place of Murray and McCollum, is expected to be sidelined for six weeks with a hamstring injury.
With second-year guard Jordan Hawkins also out 1-2 weeks with a lower back strain, head coach Willie Green must somehow make do with what's left of the roster. The Pelicans dropped their fifth straight game Monday in a 107-105 home loss to the tanking Brooklyn Nets to fall to 3-8 and slip to 14th in the Western Conference.
The Pels announced Saturday that Williamson will be out indefinitely with his own hamstring issue. Jones (right shoulder strain) and McCollum (right adductor strain) are in the middle of their 2-4 week recovery timeframes.
Until New Orleans gets healthier, Brandon Ingram will be left to do the heavy lifting on offense. Not surprisingy, the Pelicans are ranked 22nd in offensive rating at 109.4 points per 100 possessions. Their defensive rating is 29th (119.3), giving them the fourth-worst net rating (-9.9).
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NBA: Klay Thompson returns to Golden State
NFL: Fans mock Cowboys’ roof design flaw
CFB: How the Playoff rankings will look after Week 11
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Reporters are leaving Twitter/X for Bluesky