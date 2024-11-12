Kevin Durant berates Jusuf Nurkic after Suns center avoids teammate
For years, Kevin Durant has been called out by fans around the league for not being a vocal leader on his teams. Well, it turns out that the 2x NBA champion has finally taken offense to the allegations.
A leaked video that features Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the paint shows how the veteran center ignored multiple calls for a pass from forward Royce O'Neal.
The play ended with Nurkic forcing a layup instead of passing it to the wide-open O'Neal for an easy three-pointer. Nurkic missed the layup and Durant gave an earful to the European center in the leaked clip posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"Hey! We’re a f*****g team,” Durant said. “Pass the f*****g ball to Royce. He’s wide open. Then, you get frustrated and get a tech? Come on. Move past that s**t."
Durant, 36, ensured that Nurkic was aware of the mistake. After all, the Suns are one of the top contenders in the Western Conference. If they cannot maintain a solid chemistry amongst each other, they may face an early exit in the playoffs.
The Suns are currently preparing to face off against the Utah Jazz in the NBA Cup group stage. However, the team will enter the opening game without Durant. KD is currently sidelined for at least two weeks due to calf strain.
Durant was averaging 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game before his calf injury and helped the Suns reach a solid 8-2 record.
