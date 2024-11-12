Caitlin Clark would be Sabrina Ionescu's ideal teammate for All-Star showcase
By Joe Lago
The 3-Point Challenge between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu during NBA All-Star Weekend was a resounding smash hit, as the New York Liberty star guard pushed the Golden State Warriors legend to the limit in a memorable display of long-distance marksmanship.
Ionescu and Curry were already talking about a rematch before going head-to-head last February. With the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco, bringing back the 3-Point Challenge featuring two Bay Area fan favorites (Ionescu starred at Orinda's Miramonte High School) is a no-brainer.
But what if the WNBA vs. NBA showdown was changed to a team format with two players on each squad. Curry could reunite with his former Splash Brother, Klay Thompson. Who would Ionescu want as her 3-point shooting partner?
There's really only one choice.
"If I would have to choose, I'm taking Caitlin Clark on my team," Ionescu said while appearing on the Big Ten Network before her alma mater — top-ranked Oregon — took on Maryland last Saturday in Eugene.
Ionescu wanting to pair up with Clark should end any perceived animosity between the two WNBA All-Stars. As much as fans want to believe there's a rivalry between the No. 1 overall selections, it doesn't exist. The league's "trolls" and "bots" on social media can push their negativity elsewhere.
