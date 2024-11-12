Cavaliers continuing to prove undefeated start is no fluke
By Max Weisman
The Cleveland Cavaliers have done it again. Down as much as eight points in the second half against the Chicago Bulls, the Cavaliers came back and won 119-113, improving their record to 12-0. Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with a season-high 36 points on 12-of-26 shooting, and he's now averaging 23.7 points per game on the best team in the NBA.
The win over the Bulls marked the second straight comeback victory for Cleveland. The Cavs undefeated start seemed over Saturday night against the Brooklyn Nets, who led by 14 points late in the 3rd quarter. Cleveland was still trailing by seven with 4:24 left in the game when they went on a 10-0 run to take the lead. They won 105-100.
The Cavs haven't been beating bad teams only. They have wins over the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors and two against the Milwaukee Bucks, who are struggling to start the season, but should get on track soon. The Cavaliers have won in close games, blowouts and made comebacks, facing adversity head-on and pulling out victory after victory.
Cleveland's 12-0 record is the NBA's best start since the Warriors began 24-0, an NBA record, in 2015-16. Golden State finished with a record 73 wins that year but lost to the Cavs in the NBA Finals. Cleveland became the eighth team in history to start 12-0, and five of the seven previous teams reached the NBA Finals.
If the Cavaliers can win their next three games, all of which they are favored, they'll be 15-0 heading into their NBA Cup showdown against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in what should be an incredible game. Cleveland will look to make it 13-0 against the 2-7 Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.
