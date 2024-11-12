Matt Barnes questions Giannis Antetokounmpo's 'weird behavior' amid Celtics fiasco
Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines during the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics matchup. The Greek Freak got into altercations with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
The 2x NBA MVP almost caused a long-term injury to Tatum after getting too close to his landing space as the Celtics star landed after making a shot attempt. JT even called out the refs for giving it a no-call when he could badly injure his ankle.
On the other hand, Giannis also seemingly fooled Brown during the game with a fake handshake gesture. Keeping that in mind, former NBA player Matt Barnes called out the Bucks star's 'weird behavior' on a recent episode of the All The Smoke podcast.
"This weird behavior isn't very surprising," Barnes said. "I mean, Giannis has a track record of doing some questionable stuff. If you look back, and obviously, I think the way this team has been playing, it might be driving him a little crazy."
Barnes thinks the Bucks' poor start to the season is finally taking a toll on Antetokounmpo. For context, Milwaukee is currently the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 2-8 record this season.
The Bucks have struggled throughout the season despite Antetokounmpo averaging 31.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.
Giannis being frustrated with the lack of success is understandable, but it still doesn't give him a pass for his antics vs. the Celtics. Right now, the Bucks are in shambles and are in desperate need of a winning streak.
If Barnes' theory is correct, Antetokounmpo's behavior will only become more erratic in the coming weeks or he may finally demand a trade from the organization. It's a simple yet effective solution to end the Bucks' ongoing issues.
