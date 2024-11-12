Dan Campbell makes bold Super Bowl prediction for his Detroit Lions
By Joe Lago
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has assumed the title of the NFL's most masterful motivator. From his stirring introductory press conference in which he vowed the Lions would "bite a kneecap off" to their current standing as the NFC's No. 1 seed, Campbell is delivering everything that he promised in January 2021.
One more prediction Campbell made that day is beginning to come into view.
RELATED: Dan Campbell knows how to pump up his team after impressive comeback win
"Before long, we're gonna be the last one standing," he proclaimed.
At 8-1, Detroit very much looks like the team to beat in the NFC. The Lions are showing signs of being able to handle such intense pressure.
On Sunday night, they overcame a 23-7 halftime deficit and Jared Goff's five interceptions to beat the Houston Texans 26-23 on Jake Bates' 52-yard field goal as time expired.
Detroit has a long way to go to make its championship dreams come true. However, that's not stopping Campbell from speaking with a Super Bowl swagger.
While appearing on "Costa & Jansen with Heather" on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit, Campbell showed just how much confidence he has in his team.
In explaining why newly acquired pass rusher Za'Darius Smith didn't make his Lions debut against the Texans, Campbell said he decided to allow Smith to get "acclimated" and give him "a breather."
"We got 11 games left here," Campbell added. "We're going to need him for every one of those."
"I think we're all doing the math on 11 games," said a smiling co-host Jim Costa.
In other words, Campbell has his sights set on February 9, 2025, when Super LIX will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
The videos of Campbell's riveting locker room speeches after victories show just how much his players are buying what he and his coaching staff are selling. On Sunday, he called the comeback in Houston "the definition of resiliency."
For Campbell, it was only one victory in Game No. 9 of the Lions' season. He knows the importance of embracing the moment. He's also remaining laser-focused on the ultimate prize, and he's not too afraid to talk about it in public.
