Tyreek Hill claims police detainment aggravated his wrist injury
By Joe Lago
Tyreek Hill hurt his left wrist in training camp, but the injury hasn't stopped the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver from trying to make something of the Miami Dolphins' season.
On Monday, Hill continued to play through the pain of a torn ligament and caught his first touchdown since Week 1 in a 23-15 road win against the Los Angeles Rams.
Hill told ESPN's Lisa Salters that his wrist injury became a concern not from being tackled on the football field. He said it became an issue after police detained him and forced him to the ground during a traffic stop outside Hard Rock Stadium before the Dolphins' season opener.
"He said he's been quiet about it because he hasn't really known how to feel or what to do or how to deal because he's not used to being injured," Salters reported during the "Monday Night Football" broadcast. "He said that arrest 'messed me up,' and he said, "I'm not going to let it stop me.'"
Hill was listed as questionable for Monday's game. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said a decision for Hill to have wrist surgery would be an "internal" conversation.
Hill didn't appear to be too worried about his ailing wrist while celebrating a game-clinching, 1-yard TD catch. He opted to perform a pro wrestling move with fellow wideout Odell Beckham.
Hill had regrets about his choice of celly on Tuesday morning. "(I'll) never plan a celebration with Odell again," Hill tweeted.
