Anthony Richardson proved he's taking the Colts starting role more seriously
By Max Weisman
Earlier this week it was reported that Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was benched partially because he wasn't putting as much effort into the starting role as Colts head coach Shane Steichen would have liked. According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, Richardson had been spending more time in the building preparing for games, contributing to him being renamed the Colts starter ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.
Richardson's performance Sunday proved he has taken the steps necessary to be a better starter. The second-year quarterback out of Florida completed 20-of-30 passes for 272 passing yards and a touchdown. He added two touchdowns and 32 yards on the ground in the Colts 28-27 comeback win.
The Colts jumped out to a 13-point lead midway through the second quarter before the Jets offense woke up, eventually taking an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter. Richardson, though, led two late 70-yard touchdown drives to pull off the comeback. A 10-yard pass to wide receiver Josh Downs brought the Colts within two and a four-yard touchdown run by Richardson put them ahead.
It was the first fourth quarter comeback and game winning drive in Richardson's career, a huge redemption moment for the Colts starter. Richardson's 66.6% completion percentage is a career best in games in which he's thrown more than 12 passes.
This is the type of game Indianapolis had in mind when it drafted Richardson with the number-four overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Maybe being benched was the wake-up call Richardson needed to become the Colts' franchise quarterback. The Colts, now 5-6, will play the 9-1 Detroit Lions next week. The Lions dropped 52 points on the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday and will be a huge test for Richardson in a week.
