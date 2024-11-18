Wild Aaron Rodgers stat sums up Jets experience
By Max Weisman
This was supposed to be the year. The New York Jets were finally supposed to break the streak and make the playoffs for the first time since 2010 and end the longest active playoff drought in North American sports. Following their 28-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday it seems that drought will continue.
Trading for Aaron Rodgers was supposed to be the move that put the Jets into contention. Not counting Rodgers' Week 1 2023 start in which he played only four snaps, he has a .273 winning percentage as the Jets starting quarterback. Shockingly, that's worse than two other quarterbacks the Jets drove out of town.
Not only have the Jets been worse off with Rodgers than with Zach Wilson or Sam Darnold, but New York is 1-5 since firing Robert Saleh. The move is looking worse and worse each week. The Jets were 2-3 when they fired Saleh, with losses to the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. Those three teams have a combined 19-12 record. Under interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, the Jets have looked worse.
Against Indianapolis, Rodgers went 22-of-29 with 184 yards and two touchdowns, which wouldn't have been a bad stat line if the Jets didn't blow the game. New York led 24-16 early in the fourth quarter, but Anthony Richardson led the Colts on two late touchdown drives to take a 28-27 lead after the Jets added a field goal in between Colts drives.
Down one needing just a field goal to win, Rodgers was sacked twice, the second one running out the clock and New York lost again. The Jets are now 3-8, the worst record an Aaron Rodgers-led team has had through 11 games.
Where do the Jets go from here? ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini posted on X about both New York teams chasing quarterbacks again this offseason. Rodgers has said that he wants to play for the Jets next year, but his play this year doesn't guarantee a return.
If not Rodgers, who starts for the Jets in Week 1 in 2025? Starting quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson will be free agents after this season, and after a resurgent 2024 season, the Jets may be open to a reunion with Darnold. If the Jets don't sign a veteran, they could draft a rookie and go with him, signaling a rebuild. The Jets currently have the seventh overall pick in the 2025 draft, but if New York drafts a quarterback, they'd likely want Rodgers to start rather than thrust a rookie into the starting role.
With eight losses, the Jets would need a miracle to make the playoffs this year, and as New York's playoff drought continues, the pressure on the starting quarterback grows. Rodgers has rattled off wins in seasons prior, but the Jets would need to win all their remaining games to just have a shot at making the playoffs. They play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
