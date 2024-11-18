Rafael Nadal explains why it doesn't 'make sense' to keep playing tennis
By Joe Lago
The decision to retire can be difficult for any athlete, and the all-time greats aren't exempt from such agony. The realization that a GOAT can no longer perform at the level they're used to hits hard with its harshness.
With rare, revealing honesty, Rafael Nadal explained at Monday's Davis Cup press conference how he has been able to come to terms with his impending retirement with great clarity.
Nadal will officially retire from tennis after Spain's Davis Cup matches against the Netherlands this week in Malaga.
"I cannot be enough competitive, and I am not able to enjoy my daily basis the way that I need to be competitive at the highest level," Nadal told reporters.
The 38-year-old Nadal has won 22 Grand Slam singles titles, having won the Australian Open and Wimbledon twice, the U.S. Open four times and the French Open a record 14 times.
His relentless, physical style and legendary competitiveness are the qualities that made Nadal a fan favorite. He has no desire to hang on for a self-serving farewell tour.
"OK, I can hold for one more year. But why?" Nadal said. "To say goodbye every single tournament? I mean, I don't have that ego to need that. So at the end, it's about a feeling that I have been thinking for a long time.
"And for me today, it don't make sense to keep going knowing that I don't have the real chance to be competitive the way that I like to be competitive."
Nadal's comments echo what NBA superstar LeBron James shared last week about his eventual retirement.
Said James: "I’m not playing until the wheels fall off. I’m not gonna be that guy. I'm not going to be that guy that’s disrespecting the game because I just want to be out on the floor."
