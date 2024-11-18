Bill Simmons thinks LeBron James might be 'furious' after seeing Steph Curry's 'wrestling'-like celebration
Stephen Curry continues to impress in the 2024-25 NBA season following a memorable run at the Paris Olympics this past summer. Curry has helped the Dubs reach the No. 1 seed in the loaded Western Conference.
Speaking of Steph, he remains one of the biggest superstars in the league right now. In fact, NBA fans not only love Curry's in-game performance but also his iconic celebrations.
Nowadays, it has become normal to bring out the 'Night-Night' celebration during games. Chef Curry first did it in 2022 and since then, it has become a beloved celebration in the NBA community.
Renowned talk show personality Bill Simmons recently shared his thoughts on Curry's iconic celebration. He also believes that the insane popularity of it may have made LeBron James furious.
"I think it's great. It's it's become like almost like a wrestling finishing move now," Simmons said. "Now I'm like, I want it. Now, when he went up four in 25 seconds, I was like, do it, do the night night, do it! It's great. I just feel like LeBron must be furious that he didn't think of this. Like, he's probably fired his quirk management, whoever the guy is on his team."
The Ringer founder may be onto something as James is usually viewed as the face of the league. However, on a positive note, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has his array of iconic celebrations.
'The Silencer' is arguably James' best celebration and he has only performed it seven times throughout his NBA career. He most recently brought it out after hitting a dagger three-pointer vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.
