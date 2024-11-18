Headlines from Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season
By Tyler Reed
Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season will wrap up with the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. However, the Sunday slate gave fans plenty to talk about until the league moves onto Week 12 on Thursday night.
Here are the biggest headlines from Week 11.
The Wagons Are Circled
The Buffalo Bills exercised some demons with their 30-21 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs had avoided their first loss of the season until they met the Bills. Now, it seems the AFC may run through the frozen tundra in western New York.
RELATED: NFL head coaches on the hot seat after Week 11
A Throwback Victory
If you watched the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, you were taken back in time as the two teams made each other black and blue with physicality. Special teams earned the Steelers the 18-16 win over their hated rivals, putting the Steelers on top of the AFC North.
Only The Bears
The Chicago Bears had it. All they needed to do was make a field goal, and the team would have sent the fans home happy with a win over the Green Bay Packers. However, the fairytale would soon become a nightmare as the Packers blocked the game-winning kick, keeping Bears fans in permanent purgatory.
New Rookie Of The Year?
Don't look now, but the Denver Broncos are rolling. The Broncos handled the Atlanta Falcons 38-6 to move to 6-5 on the season. Quarterback Bo Nix looked the part of a franchise quarterback, tossing four touchdowns in the blowout win. Could Nix make his mark on the Rookie of the Year award?
They Want More Than Kneecaps
The Detroit Lions are not just beating teams. They are pulling out the belt and teaching lessons. In Week 11, the Jacksonville Jaguars were the victims of a 52-6 loss to the Lions. Even with all of the injuries on the defense, the Lions look like the team to beat in the NFC.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB: Here’s our latest College Football Playoff projections
CBB/NBA: Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan, picks Cuse
BOXING/SPORTS MEDIA: Paul beats Tyson on Netflix