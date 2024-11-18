NFL head coaches on the hot seat after Week 11
By Tyler Reed
Two NFL head coaches have already suffered a painful fate. New York Jets former head coach Robert Saleh and New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen have both been relieved of their duties this season. However, they will not be the only coaches that will receive the terrible news this season.
Here are the coaches on the hot seat after Week 11.
Doug Pederson
The Jacksonville Jaguars were decimated by the Detroit Lions 52-6. But even before the beatdown, it was reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport that the Jaguars had already been thinking about a regime change. The loss on Sunday was all but the final nail in Pederson's coffin.
Antonio Pierce
One can argue that Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce hasn't been given enough time to right the ship for the franchise. However, with Tom Brady part of the team's ownership now, it just feels that the franchise may be willing to lure in a bigger name to be the head coach next season.
Brian Daboll
Brian Daboll's days as the head coach of the New York Giants are numbered. But he shouldn't be the only one out the door. Whoever made the decision to keep quarterback Daniel Jones over Saquon Barkley should also be receiving their pink slip.
Kevin Stefanski
Week 11 featured the Cleveland Browns taking another beating, this time at the hands of the New Orleans Saints, a team that has already fired its head coach. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is on the chopping block, and it doesn't seem like he has anywhere to hide.
Matt Eberflus
The Chicago Bears dropped an absolute heartbreaker to the Green Bay Packers in Week 11. However, just because it was a close loss doesn't mean that head coach Matt Eberflus will not suffer at some point this season. Eberflus is 14-30 during his time in Chicago, and things are not looking up.
Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys don't play until Monday, but Mike McCarthy's time with the franchise is all but over. With no contract going into next season and a 3-6 record this season, McCarthy's season has not been the all-in mindset that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had in mind.
