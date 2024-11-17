Can anyone stop the Lions offense?
By Max Weisman
The Detroit Lions look unstoppable. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the Lions scored seven touchdowns on their first seven drives of the game, completely demolishing the Jaguars 52-6, after adding a field goal on their eighth drive. It was the fourth time this year the Lions scored more than 40 points.
The win improved the Lions' record to 9-1, maintaining their hold on the top spot in the NFC North and the NFC in general. Detroit put on a masterclass of offense, scoring on every drive except their last, in which they ran out the clock. Quarterback Jared Goff finished with 412 yards on 24-of-29 passing and four touchdowns. Goff had a perfect 158.3 passer rating and was pulled midway through the fourth quarter to prevent any injury.
The Lions finished with 644 yards of offense Sunday, breaking a franchise record set 11 years ago against the Dallas Cowboys.
Goff now has 20 passing touchdowns on the season, on pace to set a career high. Montgomery's two touchdowns brings him to double digits for the second season in a row.
RELATED: Drake Maye's fumble looked eerily similar to a famous NFL play
Detroit's 52 points tied the most points scored this year by any NFL team. The team they tied? The Detroit Lions. They hit the 52-point mark against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8.
Even on days when the offense doesn't seem to be firing on all cylinders, Detroit still finds ways to pull out games. Last week against the Houston Texans, Detroit found themselves down 23-7 at halftime and Goff had thrown three interceptions. In the second half, though, Detroit found a way. Down 10 points entering the fourth quarter, Detroit scored on their final three drives, including a 52-yard field goal as time expired to salvage the win.
As the Lions continue to win in any way possible, their offensive output Sunday should terrify other NFC teams. On any given Sunday, the Lions are clearly able to drop 40-plus on an opponent, and if they run into one in the playoffs, they'll make other teams look silly.
Detroit is looking to win the NFC North for the second straight season. If they do, it will be the first time since the AFL/NFL merger that the Lions win their division two years in a row.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB: Here’s our latest College Football Playoff projections
NFL: Can the Ravens win in Pittsburgh?
CBB/NBA: Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan, picks Cuse
BOXING/SPORTS MEDIA: Paul beats Tyson on Netflix