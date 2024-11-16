Kiyan Anthony makes his college decision official
To a generation of basketball fans, Carmelo Anthony is the second-most illustrious member of the 2003 NBA Draft class, a 10-time NBA All-Star, and the most famous player the Syracuse University program has ever produced.
To the current generation, Anthony is the host of a popular podcast that broke a major announcement Friday concerning the college decision of a famous high school senior: his son, Kiyan.
Kiyan Anthony, a 6-foot-5 senior shooting guard from Long Island Lutheran, used his dad's platform on "7PM in Brooklyn With Carmelo Anthony" to make the big reveal. He'll follow in his father's footsteps to Syracuse.
Ranked 34th in the 2025 recruiting class by 247 Sports, Anthony had reportedly visited USC and Florida State as well. The Orange were the sentimental choice among those old enough to watch his father's career — and apparently for the 17-year-old as well.
"Ultimately, it came down to my relationship with the staff," Anthony told ESPN. "From day one, when they started recruiting me, they made me feel like it was family. My dad's name on the facility is special, but I want to go in there and create my own name, and I've already done that through my dedication in the offseason, with early-morning practices, playing at camps, playing on the circuit."
Carmelo Anthony led Syracuse to the national championship as a freshman, which could add extra weight to his son's expectations by choosing the same program. He'll have help: Sadiq White Jr., a five-star forward, and three-star recruits Aaron Womack and Luke Fennel are reportedly committed to play for Syracuse next year as well.
