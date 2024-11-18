Sparks players in shock as WNBA draft order announced
By Max Weisman
The Los Angeles Sparks had the best odds to receive the number one overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, but for the second straight year Los Angeles will be picking second. The Sparks had just under a 45% chance to get the No. 1 pick, but the Dallas Wings will pick in that slot instead. The Wings' prize will likely be UConn guard Paige Bueckers, unless something shocking happens in the Women's College Basketball season, which has just begun.
The Sparks were holding a watch party, expecting, like many others, to win the WNBA Draft Lottery. When it was announced they would be picking second, players were visibly shocked. Sparks 2024 first round pick Cameron Brink sat with her mouth open in shock while others groaned.
After missing out on the first pick last year, the Sparks drafted Brink, who averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 15 games before missing the remainder of the season with an ACL injury. After the announcement, the Sparks tweeted a reminder of how their second overall pick in 2024 went.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark provides an update on whether she'll join Unrivaled
While the second pick means the Sparks likely won't get Bueckers, there will still be great players to choose from including hometown player and USC forward Kiki Iriafen. Iriafen transferred to USC after three seasons at Stanford. She averaged 19.4 points and 11 rebounds per game a season ago. Through four games this season with the No. 3 Trojans she's averaging 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
While the Sparks will miss out on Bueckers, Iriafen is a player who should fit in very well with Los Angeles if she is drafted at No. 2. For now, WNBA teams will watch the college season before making their selections in the WNBA draft sometime in April.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
SPORTS MEDIA: Inside the NBA lands at ESPN(!!)
NFL: Which coaches are most likely to get fired this week?
CFB: Here’s our latest College Football Playoff projections