Amari Cooper 'actually felt joy' from Bills' big win over Chiefs
By Joe Lago
Josh Allen believed the Buffalo Bills' 30-21 victory against the previously unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs just meant "we got to nine wins." Sean McDermott voiced a similar "just another game" point of view in his locker room speech, according to Von Miller, who disagreed with his star quarterback and head coach and declared that it was indeed "a big game."
Amari Cooper agreed with Miller, and Sunday's takedown of the two-time defending Super Bowl champions personally meant even more to the veteran wide receiver.
After the game, Cooper admitted that it was "the first time in a long time that I actually felt joy from winning (a) game."
"Just the way we played," he told reporters. "From having so many guys on the team who are playmakers, and they come up and they show up when their number is called. Collectively as a group, it's just amazing."
The Bills acquired Cooper before the NFL trading deadline to fill their need for a No. 1 wide receiver after dealing Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in the offseason.
Cooper, a five-time Pro Bowler, has yet to enjoy a breakout game with Buffalo, totaling a modest seven receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown in three games, but he's clearly having a better time with the Bills than with his previous team, the Dallas Cowboys.
Cooper talked about how "different" the Bills are "compared to some of the other places I've been."
"It's a tight-knit group, I would say," Cooper said. "A lot of the guys go out together. They hang out with each other 24/7, and it truly shows up on the field. It truly does."
And Cooper clearly likes playing with Allen, who scored the winning touchdown on an incredible 26-yard run that CBS' Jim Nantz immediately deemed "the play of the year in the NFL."
"The Josh Allen experience, with this magnitude, it's been phenomenal," Cooper said.
