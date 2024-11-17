Bill Belichick isn't the most sought after head coach for 2025
By Max Weisman
Bill Belichick, who many consider the greatest coach of all time, is rumored to find a head coaching job next season but will have to compete with one of his former players. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Mike Vrabel, formerly the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, is reportedly "getting the most hype" for a head coaching job next season.
According to Russini, owners are beginning to notice that the successful head coaches around the league are good at building the culture of their team, and it seems many think Vrabel can do that.
"Vrabel certainly fits into that category, a former player who can unite a locker room while also holding his players accountable," she wrote. "Vrabel was a finalist for the Chargers and Falcons jobs last year. He wants to coach in 2025 and I expect him to have his pick of available jobs."
Vrabel coached the Titans from 2018-2023, going 54-45 during his time there, including three playoff appearances in his first three seasons. Tennessee faltered in his last two seasons, going 7-10 and 6-11, and was fired in early January. Two teams that have already moved on from their head coaches this season, the New York Jets and the New Orleans Saints, will likely vie for Vrabel's coaching services this offseason.
Why is Vrabel getting more attention than Belichick, who won six Super Bowls as the head coach of the New England Patriots and two more as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants? According to Russini, Belichick wants full control with any potential new team, the same amount of authority he had in New England. Few teams seem willing to give anyone, let alone Belichick, that much power, though.
With the NFL season in full swing, we won't know where these two hopeful head coaches may land for a while, but this coming offseason should be chock-full of solid head coaching prospects.
