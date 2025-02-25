Will the 4 Nations Face-Off be just a one-time deal?
By Tyler Reed
It takes a special moment for hockey to take center stage in America. The sport did just that with the creation of the 4 Nations Face-Off.
The NHL decided to ditch their traditional all-star festivities and gave fans an appetizer for the 2026 Winter Olympics.
The final of the tournament being, Canada and Team USA, was the icing on the cake that had everyone on the edge of their seats.
Recently, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman discussed the tournament with Rich Eisen on the Rich Eisen Show.
Eisen asked Bettman if the league had any plans for another tournament like this. Fans of the tournament might want to look away before hearing Bettman's response.
It appears the NHL has been shell-shocked by the success of the tournament. Bettman says the future of the tournament is unknown at the moment.
Bettman explained that the primary focus for hockey is the upcoming Olympics and a World Cup that the commissioner hopes can be on the level of the FIFA World Cup.
There's no way the league will pull the plug on this tournament or a similar variation of the tournament. However, if there's a league that can get in its own way, it's the NHL.
The people yearn for more pucks on net. So, taking away something that was the most popular moment the sport has seen in years would seem like a silly move.
