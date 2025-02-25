Raiders called 'cheap' for Pete Carroll's seat on flight to NFL combine
By Joe Lago
The NFL's talent evaluators and decision makers arrived in Indianapolis on Monday to attend the league's annual Scouting Combine this week at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll was on a flight from Seattle to Indy. We know this because his presence was confirmed on social media, and of course, anything notable he did during the four-hour journey was shared as well, including where his seat on the plane.
RELATED: Pete Carroll was not shy about why he became Raiders head coach
Carroll sat in coach, and the fact he wasn't in first class drew some criticism — not for Carroll, but for the Raiders.
"Raiders being cheap. Shocked," Dallas Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. tweeted.
"Pete deserves better," chimed in Cowboys insider Ed Werder.
Who knows, maybe the 73-year-old Carroll just prefers the exit row?
According to Grant Cohn of 49ers on SI, Carroll spent time in first class, where he talked to head coach Mike Macdonald and general manager John Schneider of the Seattle Seahawks "for an hour."
Cohn also took a shot at Carroll's new employer. "Apparently the Raiders don't quite have the funds to send him first class like the Seahawks do with their personnel," Cohn said in a video recounting his flight to Indianapolis.
If Carroll was upset by his non-first class ticket, he certainly didn't show his frustration when he walked off the plane. Longtime Seahawks beat writer Bob Condotta posted a photo of Carroll signing autographs in the airport terminal.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Luka has his first big moment with Lakers
NFL: Mel Kiper questioning Shedeur Sanders’ value
NBA: Knicks continue to prove they are not contenders
MLB: Thrilling Elly De La Cruz already in mid-season form