2025 NFL Draft might have the most loaded RB class in NFL history
By Matt Reed
In 2024, the NFL Draft was heavy on two key positions that many teams were excited about building their franchises around; quarterbacks and wide receivers. This year, while Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward have garnered plenty of attention, running backs are expected to be the wave and the depth in this class should have every RB-needy team investing in one.
The most obvious name that has been heard throughout the college football season and during the draft process is Boise State superstar Ashton Jeanty. After rushing for over 2,600 yards last season and 29 touchdowns, some executives believe he could immediately make a significant impact in the NFL as a rookie.
However, despite how promising the former Bronco is, the rest of the running back class entering this year's draft is insanely impressive. The other players looking to be drafted include Omarion Hampton, TreVeyon Henderson, Kaleb Johnson, Dylan Sampson and Cameron Skattebo.
Jeanty, Hampton and Skattebo ranked top 3 last season in college football in rushing yards, while Sampson and Johnson were also in the top 10 in that category.
In the 2024 draft, the first running back wasn't taken until pick 46 when the Carolina Panthers selected Jonathan Brooks. While the former Texas running back had gained some steam throughout the draft process despite being injured, Brooks wasn't impactful as a rookie and ended up with another significant injury setback.
This year, the combination of other positions being a bit weaker and the fact that there's so many incredibly talented rushers will definitely make more teams consider selecting a running back in the early rounds.
The 2008 NFL Draft had seven running backs taken in the first two rounds, including Darren McFadden, Jonathan Stewart, Chris Johnson and Ray Rice.
While that number likely won't be replicated this year, the depth of this running back class will certainly benefit teams like the Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and others that want to add another layer to their offenses.
