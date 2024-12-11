NBA drama, bothersome Belichick and a new NFL game location in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
Monday, Tuesday Humpday...Let's go...Spurs forward Zach Collins fined for flipping off referee after ejection...2x NBA champ takes a shot at Luka Doncic for quitting on team...Draymond Green had one major side-effect after 'Night-Night' celebration...Paul Pierce reveals 'best fit' for Jimmy Butler amid trade rumors...Jimmy Butler says he’s not worrying about his future with Heat amid trade speculation...Bill Belichick reportedly expected to be named North Carolina head coach...Belichick to UNC and Vrabel to the Bears? Also, Eagles locker room drama...Stephen A. Smith: Pat McAfee helped make Bill Belichick ‘a likable figure’...Few issues remain as Bill Belichick moves closer to UNC coaching job...What if the NFL expanded to 100 teams? Barnwell picks ideal cities...NFL announces new international location for 2025...Yankees' 8-year, $218M Max Fried contract a high-risk, high-reward move after Juan Soto miss...Scottie Scheffler joins Tiger Woods by winning 3rd straight PGA Tour Player of the Year award...College Football Playoff director 'furious' over bracket leak...Who are the top quarterbacks entering the transfer portal this offseason?...Two NBA legends are dipping their toes into the NFL...Al Michaels reportedly expected to return to 'Thursday Night Football'...New York Red Bulls' home changed to Sports Illustrated Stadium...Lawmaker wants flag planting at Ohio Stadium to be a felony...Davante Adams takes another not-so-subtle shot at the Raiders...Darian Mensah's transfer to Duke a massive win for Blue Devils, big blow to Tulane...Where will the Tampa Bay Rays play in 2026 and beyond?
Boston Red Sox's Garret Crochet trade shows they're serious about contending
Who has the easiest — and hardest — paths in the College Football Playoff?
Prepare for guacamole to be a luxury item
Josh Allen's MVP odds move to near-lock territory after big game
Yankees' Brian Cashman has 'no regrets' about not offering Juan Soto a stadium suite
In off-record quotes, NFL says there's no change to Jay-Z relationship
Is CFP ready to expand yet again?
Cowboys' Amani Oruwariye on choice to field blocked punt in loss: 'I'm standing by it'
The PGA Tour and LIV’s Saudi backers have a deal — but there’s one holdup
Joe Burrow's home break-in reported by SI Swimsuit model
There are a lot of men like Luigi Mangione
Read more: Tuesday's Roundup
Is this real life, or is this fantasy
(Some sort of emoji...)
NBA recreates its iconic Christmas jingle commercial after 11 years
No Si Swimsuit model calling the police here
Doesn't seem like the Eagles are going to fly in the playoffs
The former mayor of Cincinnati
Five teams this season, and counting
Dan Campbell, so hot right now
Eligibility rules!
Your moment of zen
MORE TOP STORIES From The Big Lead
NFL: League should do more with 17th game
NFL: The vibes are awful in Philly despite Eagles’ record
MLB: Yankees begin post-Soto era by signing Max Fried
Roundup: Lots of Caitlin Clark love in the air