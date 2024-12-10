Joe Burrow's home break-in reported to police by SI Swimsuit model
By Joe Lago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow joined the growing and troubling list of NFL stars to have their homes burglarized.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce burglaries tied to South American crime syndicate
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Burrow's home in Anderson Township, Ohio, was broken into while he was in Texas for the Bengals' game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The break-in was reported at 9:14 p.m. ET on Monday, with the 911 caller saying that her daugher was staying at Burrow's home.
“Someone is trying to break into the house right now. My daughter is there. This is Joe Burrow’s house. She is staying there. He’s at the football game," said the 911 caller. "She’s wondering what she should do, if she should be hiding, or if she should go outside. She said someone was in the house.”
TMZ reported that the woman inside the house was Olivia Ponton, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. Ponton told officers that she noticed a "shattered bedroom window and the room ransacked" when she drove up to the house and then called her mother.
Last month, the NFL issued a security alert to teams' security forces and the NFL Players Association about the growing danger of home burglaries tied to a South American syndicate that's targeting professional athletes.
Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce had their houses broken into on consecutive days in October during the weekend of the Chiefs' 26-13 home win against the New Orleans Saints. Mahomes could not reveal any details due to the ongoing probe but called the burglary "frustrating, disappointing."
